Craft beer on display at Mariners’ Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The 2018 Mariners’ Museum Craft Beer Festival is on Sunday, May 6, and will feature local craft beers and live music.

The event is held at the Mariners’ Museum and general admissions tickets are $35 through May 5, with day-of general admission tickets $45. Museum members pay $30.

Tickets include 20 four-ounce craft beer tastings, a souvenir tasting glass, live music, beer talks by brewery representatives and the day’s admission to The Mariners’ Museum.

Tickets for non-drinkers are $15 and include complementary water, but not a souvenir drinking glass. Food trucks will also be at the festival, but are not included in the ticket price.

To buy a ticket ahead of time, click here.

To learn more about the event and the Mariners’ Museum, click here.