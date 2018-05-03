Cowboys longtime tight end Jason Witten retires from NFL, trades in helmet for broadcasting headset

ARLINGTON, Texas – First it was Tony Romo’s retirement, then it was Dez Bryant’s departure. The losses for the Dallas offense continue this offseason, as 15-year veteran Jason Witten announced his retirement.

Witten, 35, plans to trade his helmet in for a headset in the broadcast booth, joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew.

Playing his whole career in Dallas, Witten started all 16 games for 11 consecutive seasons since 2007. Witten eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in four different seasons.

He retires as the Cowboys all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards.