Celebrate Cinco de ‘Meow’ with half off all adoption fees at the Heritage Humane Society

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – You’ve heard of Cinco de Mayo, now get ready for Cinco de “Meow!”

The Heritage Humane Society will celebrate Cinco de “Meow” with reduced adoption fees. For two days only, you can adopt an adult cat or dog for half the adoption price.

During the summer, the shelter sees an influx of cats and kittens as well as adult dogs, and reducing adoption fees is one way to make sure these furry friends find a forever home. The shelter’s goal is to adopt two dozen adult cats by the end of the weekend.

The Cinco de Meow runs Saturday, May 5-Sunday, May 6 at the Heritage Humane Society located at 430 Walter Mill Road in Williamsburg.

