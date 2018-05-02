× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: The warm up continues

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and even warmer… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s for most areas this morning. We will see sunny skies all day with highs warming into the upper 80s, about 15 degrees above normal. Winds will pick up today, southwest at 5 to 15 with gusts to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar to today. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will remain a bit breezy with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain will likely continue for Sunday as the front moves through. High temperatures will drop back into the low 80s on Saturday and back into the 70s behind the cold front on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15G20

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 2nd

1991 F2, F1 Tornado Northumberland Co

2002 Severe Weather Outbreak: Damaging Winds, Hail, Tornadoes

2004 F1 Tornado: King and Queen Co

