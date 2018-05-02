Two indicted by grand jury in Norfolk teacher murder case

NORFOLK, Va. – A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two people accused of crimes connected to the murder of Norfolk teacher Caroline Hendrix.

According to officials, Edward Shaw was indicted on a first degree murder charge, and a charge of using a firearm in commission of a felony. His trial is set to begin June 25.

22-year-old Teniqu Cushman was indicted on a charge of conspiracy. Her trial will begin on June 20.

Hendrix was killed by mistake on New Year’s Eve by 70-year-old Shaw in a love triangle, a prosecutor said during a bond hearing for one of the suspects back in February.

Caroline Hendrix was a beloved pre-k teacher at Oceanaire Elementary, but prosecutors say Edward Shaw mistook her for someone else and shot her twice. The bullets hit her in the leg, but traveled to her upper body, killing her. Prosecutors didn’t go into further detail on her injuries.

Stay with News 3 for updates in the case.

Related Links:

Prosecutors upgrade charges in Norfolk teacher’s murder

Prosecutors in death of Norfolk teacher say suspects were part of love triangle; teacher was killed by mistake

Search warrant reveals what investigators found in car of suspect in Norfolk teacher’s murder

Norfolk teacher dies after shooting, police investigating

70-year-old man charged in Norfolk fatal shooting of elementary school teacher