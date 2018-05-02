× Suffolk teachers asking for raise at city council’s budget hearing

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Education Association of Suffolk is asking the Suffolk City Council to fully fund raises for teachers and other staff in the coming school year.

The city council is holding a public hearing for the 2018-19 budget on Wednesday night.

According to the EAS, the school board approved a $3,000 raise for all teachers and a two percent increase for support staff along with adjustments for bus drivers and nurses.

The city council must fully fund the school board’s proposed budget for the raises to go through.

During last year’s budget process, teachers threatened to quit over salary issues and bus drivers held ‘sick outs’.

Teachers are planning to wear red to the Wednesday meeting, which starts at 7 p.m. at Suffolk City Hall.