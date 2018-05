VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-264 east of Laskin Road.

Authorities say someone sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

All westbound lanes are currently closed while police investigate. VDOT has put detours in place.

This is a developing story.

