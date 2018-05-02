‘Skins scoop: Virginia Beach’s Quin Blanding among Redskins 14 college free agent signings

Posted 7:26 pm, May 2, 2018

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. – As rookie minicamp approaches for teams around the NFL, the Redskins announced the signing of 14 undrafted college free agents. Among them, the lone Hampton Roads native on the list is Virginia safety Quin Blanding.

Tight end Scott Orndoff wrestles with safety Quin Blanding. (Photo: Chet Strange/Getty Images)

After four seasons at UVA, Blanding leaves as the program’s all-time leading tackler, and a four-time All-American.

The Redskins signed the following college free agents:

PLAYER                               POS.               HT.                 WT.                COLLEGE               

Quin Blanding                        S                      6-2                   207              Virginia

Martez Carter                      RB                   5-7                   193               Grambling State

Simmie Cobbs Jr.                WR                  6-3                   220              Indiana

Jerod Fernandez                 LB                   6-0                   227               NC State

Shay Fields                             WR                  5-11                 185              Colorado

Matt Flanagan                      TE                   6-6                   260               Pittsburgh

Mikah Holder                       WR                  6-0                   185              San Diego State

Danny Johnson                   CB                   5-9                   181               Southern

Timon Parris                           T                      6-6                   312              Stony Brook

De’Mornay Pierson-El     WR                  5-9                   190              Nebraska

Cam Sims                                 WR                  6-5                   214              Alabama

Ranthony Texada                 CB                   5-10                 170            TCU

Elijah Wellman                      FB                   6-2                   241             West Virginia

The Redskins agreed to terms with the following college free agent:

Sean Welsh                             C                     6-3                   306                  Iowa

 