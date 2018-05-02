‘Skins scoop: Virginia Beach’s Quin Blanding among Redskins 14 college free agent signings

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. – As rookie minicamp approaches for teams around the NFL, the Redskins announced the signing of 14 undrafted college free agents. Among them, the lone Hampton Roads native on the list is Virginia safety Quin Blanding.
After four seasons at UVA, Blanding leaves as the program’s all-time leading tackler, and a four-time All-American.
The Redskins signed the following college free agents:
PLAYER POS. HT. WT. COLLEGE
Quin Blanding S 6-2 207 Virginia
Martez Carter RB 5-7 193 Grambling State
Simmie Cobbs Jr. WR 6-3 220 Indiana
Jerod Fernandez LB 6-0 227 NC State
Shay Fields WR 5-11 185 Colorado
Matt Flanagan TE 6-6 260 Pittsburgh
Mikah Holder WR 6-0 185 San Diego State
Danny Johnson CB 5-9 181 Southern
Timon Parris T 6-6 312 Stony Brook
De’Mornay Pierson-El WR 5-9 190 Nebraska
Cam Sims WR 6-5 214 Alabama
Ranthony Texada CB 5-10 170 TCU
Elijah Wellman FB 6-2 241 West Virginia
The Redskins agreed to terms with the following college free agent:
PLAYER POS. HT. WT. COLLEGE
Sean Welsh C 6-3 306 Iowa