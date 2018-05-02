‘Skins scoop: Virginia Beach’s Quin Blanding among Redskins 14 college free agent signings

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. – As rookie minicamp approaches for teams around the NFL, the Redskins announced the signing of 14 undrafted college free agents. Among them, the lone Hampton Roads native on the list is Virginia safety Quin Blanding.

After four seasons at UVA, Blanding leaves as the program’s all-time leading tackler, and a four-time All-American.

The Redskins signed the following college free agents:

PLAYER POS. HT. WT. COLLEGE

Quin Blanding S 6-2 207 Virginia

Martez Carter RB 5-7 193 Grambling State

Simmie Cobbs Jr. WR 6-3 220 Indiana

Jerod Fernandez LB 6-0 227 NC State

Shay Fields WR 5-11 185 Colorado

Matt Flanagan TE 6-6 260 Pittsburgh

Mikah Holder WR 6-0 185 San Diego State

Danny Johnson CB 5-9 181 Southern

Timon Parris T 6-6 312 Stony Brook

De’Mornay Pierson-El WR 5-9 190 Nebraska

Cam Sims WR 6-5 214 Alabama

Ranthony Texada CB 5-10 170 TCU

Elijah Wellman FB 6-2 241 West Virginia

The Redskins agreed to terms with the following college free agent:

PLAYER POS. HT. WT. COLLEGE

Sean Welsh C 6-3 306 Iowa