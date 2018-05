× Sentara readying updated, high-tech operating rooms at Norfolk General location

NORFOLK, Va. – Sentara Norfolk is preparing to open 18 updated, high-tech operating rooms.

The update is part of the hospital’s recent expansion.

It includes two Neurosurgery ORs with new MRI machines to aid tumor removal, two vascular hybrid ORs and a new dedicated Trauma OR.

The hospital is offering local media a first look at the new facilities on Wednesday.

