Man arrested for assaulting, threatening to kill Newport News Police officer while intoxicated

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a drunk man Wednesday for assaulting one of their officers.

48-year-old Dale Spratley was charged with two counts of Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice and Intoxication in public.

Police responded to the 300 block of Charles Street shortly after midnight in reference to a disorderly incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they met with the person who made the complaint, who told them that someone – later identified as Spratley – assaulted her. She said she didn’t want to press charges.

Officers then tried to make contact with Spratley and immediately smelled alcohol; Spratley became verbally aggressive when they tried to talk to him. Authorities told Spratley to stay in the house or he would be arrested for public intoxication.

Shortly after leaving, officers were dispatched back to the scene and arrived to find Spratley outside of the home. Spratley tried to bite one of the officers on the arm when they told him he was under arrest. Officials said Spratley also spit in the officer’s face and threatened to kill the officer.