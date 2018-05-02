Hampton Police investigating homicide of 17-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide that happened in the 1st block of Fulton Street Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call for a shooting in the area at 7:09 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and died shortly after arrival.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown at this time. There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be sent via P3Tips.com.

