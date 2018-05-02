Former FBI Director James Comey to speak at Norfolk Forum

NORFOLK, Va. – Former FBI Director James Comey will open the 2018-19 season of The Norfolk Forum.

Each season, The Norfolk Forum presents four public figures who help shape American thought and opinion.

Comey’s event will be held September 25 at Chrysler Hall. He’s one of three speakers announced for the season.

The other two speakers announced for the season are journalist and author Michael Lewis, who will speak on October 18. Former White House CIO and cybersecurity authority Theresa Payton will speak on February 28.

For more information on The Norfolk Forum, visit their website at www.thenorfolkforum.org

RELATED:

William & Mary students grill former FBI director James Comey at town hall

Former FBI Director James Comey joins Stephen Colbert on The Late Show

James Comey paints unsparing portrait of President Trump in devastating tell-all book