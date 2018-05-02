First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, Jamestown Scotland Ferry down and road work Wednesday
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM
James River Bridge 9:15 AM
Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM
–
Jamestown Scotland Ferry are out of service this morning. Take an alternate route, I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, the James River Bridge (US-17), or the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge (VA-106 and VA-156)
–
ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4
US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a quarter-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound Wednesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a quarter-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. and Wednesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 29-May 5
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 29-May 3, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 29-May 3, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
-
- I-64 east to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 30-May 4, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
- Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road (Route 602) at the I-64 overpasses on April 29-May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closure east:
o April 30-May 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:
· Single-lane closures in both directions between Battlefield Boulevard and the High Rise Bridge April 30-May 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.
· Full closure starting May 4 at 8 p.m. until May 7 at 3 a.m.
I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:
· Dual-lane closure on I-264 east at Witchduck Road April 30-May 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure on I-264 east ramp (outside lanes) to Newtown Road south April 30-May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure I-64 west at the Twin Bridges and Express Lane ramp starting May 4 at 8 p.m. until May 7 at 3 a.m.
· Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:
o May 4 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o May 5 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.
o May 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-264, Virginia Beach:
· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Birdneck Road April 30-May 3, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.
o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north at the MMMBT to 26th Street:
o April 29-May 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o May 4 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o May 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o May 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Full tunnel closure I-664 north lasting no longer than an hour May 6, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and use I-64/Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.
James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 30-May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 30-May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:
- Left turn/through lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 west on May 2-3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median demolition.
- Left-turn lane closure from Route 199 east to Holly Hills on April 30-May 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for storm drain work.
James City County, VA-31 (Jamestown Road):
- Lane closures in both directions under flagger control over Powhatan Creek on April 30-May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lane closures in both directions under flagger control over Lake Powell May 1-May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures April 28-May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Military Highway will be reduced to one lane between Elizabeth Avenue and Lake Herbert Drive starting May 4 at 7 p.m. until May 7 at 5 a.m.
- Eastbound and westbound traffic on East Princess Anne Road and Northampton Boulevard between Kempsville Road and Almeda Avenue/Kilmer Lane will be detoured during this operation.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:
- Full closure continues at Jamestown Avenue and County Street.
Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.