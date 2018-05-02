× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, Jamestown Scotland Ferry down and road work Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM

James River Bridge 9:15 AM

Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM

Jamestown Scotland Ferry are out of service this morning. Take an alternate route, I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, the James River Bridge (US-17), or the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge (VA-106 and VA-156)

ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4 US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a quarter-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound Wednesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a quarter-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd. and Wednesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 29-May 5

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 29-May 3, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 29-May 3, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 30-May 4, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road (Route 602) at the I-64 overpasses on April 29-May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure east:

o April 30-May 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:

· Single-lane closures in both directions between Battlefield Boulevard and the High Rise Bridge April 30-May 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

· Full closure starting May 4 at 8 p.m. until May 7 at 3 a.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· Dual-lane closure on I-264 east at Witchduck Road April 30-May 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east ramp (outside lanes) to Newtown Road south April 30-May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-64 west at the Twin Bridges and Express Lane ramp starting May 4 at 8 p.m. until May 7 at 3 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:

o May 4 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o May 5 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o May 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-264, Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Birdneck Road April 30-May 3, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north at the MMMBT to 26th Street:

o April 29-May 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o May 4 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o May 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o May 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full tunnel closure I-664 north lasting no longer than an hour May 6, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and use I-64/Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements:

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 30-May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 30-May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive:

Left turn/through lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 west on May 2-3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median demolition.

Left-turn lane closure from Route 199 east to Holly Hills on April 30-May 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for storm drain work.

James City County, VA-31 (Jamestown Road):

Lane closures in both directions under flagger control over Powhatan Creek on April 30-May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lane closures in both directions under flagger control over Lake Powell May 1-May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 28-May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Military Highway will be reduced to one lane between Elizabeth Avenue and Lake Herbert Drive starting May 4 at 7 p.m. until May 7 at 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on East Princess Anne Road and Northampton Boulevard between Kempsville Road and Almeda Avenue/Kilmer Lane will be detoured during this operation.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

Full closure continues at Jamestown Avenue and County Street.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.