First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings, Jamestown Scotland Ferry down and road work Wednesday

Posted 7:20 am, May 2, 2018, by

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge  8:00 AM

James River Bridge 9:15 AM

Coleman Bridge 7:00 PM

Jamestown Scotland Ferry are out of service this morning. Take an alternate route, I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel, the James River Bridge (US-17), or the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge (VA-106 and VA-156)

ELIZABETH RIVER CROSSINGS WEEKLY MAINTENANCE SCHEDULE Friday, April 27 to Friday, May 4

US 58 East: Left lane closure on US 58 East from London Blvd. to a quarter-mile before the Midtown Tunnel eastbound  Wednesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
US 58 West: Left lane closure on US 58 West from a quarter-mile after the Midtown Tunnel westbound to London Blvd.   and Wednesday, May 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 29-May 5

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 29-May 3, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 29-May 3, as follows:
    • I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
      **Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
  • Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Route 199 (exit 242), April 30-May 4, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Lane closures under flagger control on Fenton Mill Road (Route 602) at the I-64 overpasses on April 29-May 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

  • Single-lane closure east:

o   April 30-May 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-64, Southside, High Rise Bridge:

·         Single-lane closures in both directions between Battlefield Boulevard and the High Rise Bridge April 30-May 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-64, Express Lanes: Full closures.

·         Full closure starting May 4 at 8 p.m. until May 7 at 3 a.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

·         Dual-lane closure on I-264 east at Witchduck Road April 30-May 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure on I-264 east ramp (outside lanes) to Newtown Road south April 30-May 5 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure I-64 west at the Twin Bridges and Express Lane ramp starting May 4 at 8 p.m. until May 7 at 3 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure on I-264 west (outside lanes) Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:

o   May 4 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o   May 5 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

o   May 6 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.


I-264, Virginia Beach:

·         Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions at Birdneck Road April 30-May 3, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o   I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 29-May 5, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.


I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

·         Single-lane closures I-664 north at the MMMBT to 26th Street:

o   April 29-May 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   May 4 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

o   May 5 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o   May 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Full tunnel closure I-664 north lasting no longer than an hour May 6, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and use I-64/Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.

James City County, Route 143 Intersection Improvements: 

  • Single alternating lane closures as needed on Rochambeau Drive near Route 143 intersection on April 30-May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Single alternating lane closures as needed on Capital Landing Road near the Rochambeau intersection on April 30-May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

James City County, Route 199 and Brookwood Drive: 

  • Left turn/through lane closure from Brookwood Drive onto Route 199 west on May 2-3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median demolition.
  • Left-turn lane closure from Route 199 east to Holly Hills on April 30-May 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for storm drain work.

James City County, VA-31 (Jamestown Road): 

  • Lane closures in both directions under flagger control over Powhatan Creek on April 30-May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lane closures in both directions under flagger control over Lake Powell May 1-May 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures April 28-May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
  • Military Highway will be reduced to one lane between Elizabeth Avenue and Lake Herbert Drive starting May 4 at 7 p.m. until May 7 at 5 a.m.
  • Eastbound and westbound traffic on East Princess Anne Road and Northampton Boulevard between Kempsville Road and Almeda Avenue/Kilmer Lane will be detoured during this operation.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

  • Full closure continues at Jamestown Avenue and County Street.  

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway:  Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

 