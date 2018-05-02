× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures soar after a mild morning

It has been a warm one out there today, with many communities close to the 90 degree mark. It will be a mild night with temperatures dipping into the low 60s under mostly clear skies.

A mild start Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to be well-above normal for this time of year. We should all get even closer to the 90 degree mark. So more hot weather is on the way. We’ll continue with low rain chances under mostly sunny skies. High pressure will remain in control through the end of the work week.

Another hot one to end the work week with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Expect skies to be partly cloudy.

A cold front will move in Saturday, with another one on Sunday. Temperatures will still be above normal Saturday, but a bit cooler than the past couple of days. Highs will warm to the upper 70s to near 80. A chance of shower and storms Saturday afternoon.

A big drop in temperatures on Sunday behind the cold front. Highs will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. More rain throughout the day. Expect the showers to be scattered. I don’t think the entire weekend will be a washout. I think it will be more of a nuisance, since it will be scattered.

The low 70s will carry into the work week. Expect clouds and sunshine on Monday, with just a 20 percent chance for a shower.

A cool day Tuesday with temperatures that will struggle to get out of the 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Meteorologist April Loveland

