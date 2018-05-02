× First Warning Forecast: Flirting With The 90s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid to upper 80s, which is 5-10 degrees warmer compared to yesterday. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine, no clouds, and no rain. We are a little on the breezy side with the wind coming from the southwest 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will only drop in the upper 60s overnight with a clear sky.

Thursday and Friday we will be flirting with the 90s once again. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The sunshine will stick around and rain will stay away for Thursday. Friday we will see a few clouds mix in with only a 10% chance at some showers.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain will likely continue for Sunday as the front moves through. High temperatures will drop back into the low 80s on Saturday and back into the 70s behind the cold front on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to drop into our next work week start at the lower 70s for Monday then the upper 60s for Tuesday and a few showers both days.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15G20

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 2nd

1991 F2, F1 Tornado Northumberland Co

2002 Severe Weather Outbreak: Damaging Winds, Hail, Tornadoes

2004 F1 Tornado: King and Queen Co

