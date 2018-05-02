Dominant vs. YanKKKKKKKKKKKKKKees, ODU’s Verlander matches career high for Ks

HOUSTON, Texas – Tuesday, former Old Dominion baseball star Justin Verlander did something no other pitcher has done vs. the storied New York Yankees. But, he has nothing to show for it.

Verlander, the Houston Astros ace, struck out 14 Yankees batters in eight innings of work Tuesday without allowing a walk or a run. The 14 Ks match Verlander’s career-high. New York mustered three hits vs. the right-hander, but he retired the final 16 batters he faced before being pulled prior to the ninth inning.

According to Katie Sharp, Verlander is the only pitcher in Major League Baseball history with 14 or more strikeouts, zero walks and zero earned runs in a game vs. Yankees – a franchise founded in 1903.

Verlander earned a no decision, as he left with the game knotted 0-0. New York scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Houston, 4-0.

Verlander’s season stats are now: 4-and-0, 1.13 ERA, 62 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. He’s yet to be saddled with a loss in a regular season game since being traded to the Astros last summer.

