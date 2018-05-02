Building on Hope: Virginia Beach woman pushes through tragedy of losing her daughter to help others

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hope is defined as a feeling of expectation and a desire for a certain thing to happen. Hope is the one constant in Aimee Darby’s life.

She’s a woman warrior who despite going through obstacle after obstacle, is building on hope.

Aimee and her husband tried to have a baby for nine years.

“I had six miscarriages before Eliza, so I had my miracle,” said Aimee.

Eliza Hope was born April 12, 2012. Five months later, Aimee was diagnosed with breast cancer. She beat it. Then, Eliza, their miracle was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy and autism.

Despite struggles to find the best care and therapy, Eliza connected with others through touch.

“She’d go right up to you and kiss your hand. She would hug you. She made eye contact. She would always want to be hugged and squeezed,” said Aimee.

But Eliza’s time would be cut very short.

“It was 5 o’ clock in the morning in Vegas and my husband called. He just said Eliza is very sick. And I was like ‘what is he talking about?’ I knew, I knew. And I just screamed ‘is she dead?’ and he said yes.”

