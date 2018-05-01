Virginia Beach police searching for man who they say cashed fake checks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Police in the Resort City have been looking for a suspect since 2013 who they say forged and cashed checks.

51-year-old Luis Torres-Rosa is charged with forging and uttering and obtaining money by false pretense and police have most recently traced him to Chicopee, MA.

If you know where the suspect is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App – P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online – P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.