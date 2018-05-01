Virginia Beach police search for suspect wanted since 2014

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Beach police are looking for a suspect wanted for grand larceny.

Police tell News 3 36-year-old Maria Ramirez is wanted for stealing a phone and bus tickets back in 2014. She has been known to go by Maria Love or Maria Thompson according to police.

After being traced to Arizona police lost her and have been on the lookout ever since.

