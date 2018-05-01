Virginia Aquarium offering ‘Dolphin Discoveries’ boat tours throughout May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re looking for something fun to do this spring, you’ll totally flip for this one!

The Virginia Aquarium is offering its Dolphin Discoveries boat tours throughout the month of May.

Guests will embark on a 90-minute excursion aboard the Atlantic Explorer in search of bottlenose dolphin sightings. Other marine and wildlife commonly spotted on these tours include brown pelicans, bald eagles and other sea birds and sea turtles.

Dolphin Discoveries tours run from May 1-25, 2018. Tours are at 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-11. Aquarium members will receive a $2 discount. Children three years old and younger get in free.

A portion of all ticket sales will go to supporting the Aquarium’s education, research and conservation initiatives.

The Aquarium is also offering other tours and cruises throughout 2018. Click here for more information.