Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine continues, warming into the 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warm up continues… Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning, slightly chilly but a bit warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see sunny skies again today with light west to southwest winds.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

Sunny skies will continue for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will flirt with the upper 80s on Thursday, about 15 degrees above normal. Our stretch of sunshine will continue for most (if not all) of the work week.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend. A cold front will approach the area on Saturday, bringing in a chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain will likely continue for Sunday as the front moves through. High temperatures will drop back into the 70s behind the cold front.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 1st

1997 Severe Thunderstorm: South Central, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

