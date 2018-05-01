Election Day in Virginia: Polls open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Click here for more info

Truck spills animal byproducts onto road in Suffolk

Posted 6:31 pm, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:47PM, May 1, 2018

(Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. – Environmental clean-up crews were sent to Godwin Blvd. at the intersection of Centrebrooke Lane for a hazmat incident, according to police.

Officials say a Valley Proteins, Inc. open-top tractor trailer’s load shifted while braking for a car in front of them, causing animal byproducts to spill out onto the roadway.

Valley Proteins, Inc. will be handling the clean-up of the scene. The spill poses no danger to the public.

The portion of the road is expected to be closed for about two hours and reopened around 6:45 p.m.