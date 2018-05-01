Tidewater Community College to hold spring commencement on May 12

NORFOLK, Va. – Tidewater Community College will hold their spring commencement ceremonies on May 12 at the Ted Constant Convocation Center at Old Dominion University.

The commencement starts at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on TCC’s website. Del. Cheryl Turpin will be the keynote speaker.

More than 1,300 students will graduate.

TCC says several of the graduating students have earned degrees or certificates one month before completing high school thanks to dual enrollment!

Jaylyn Richard of Norcom High and Gabrielle Hutchings of Churchland High are recipients of the Associate of Science in Science. Churchland’s Brandi Porter will receive her Associate of Science in Social Sciences. Jay Sellers, homeschooled, earned his Associate of Science in General Studies. The four students will wear Governor’s Medallions as part of their academic regalia.

Wilson High’s Alyssa Shepherd and Christopher Newbill will receive Career Studies Certificates in Maritime Welding.

Five students from Chesapeake earned Career Studies Certificates in Electrical Wiring for Technicians. They are Zachary Booker (Western Branch), Hunter Edward (Deep Creek), Brandon Halloran (Oscar Smith), Christian Keifer (Grassfield) and Jalem Wilson (Great Bridge).

The school will also award a posthumous Career Studies Certificate in Automotive Chassis Systems to Jordan McNair of Virginia Beach. McNair died in a car crash last August.

Congratulations graduates!