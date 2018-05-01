Suspect identified in connection to Hampton shooting considered armed and dangerous

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has identified the suspect in connection to a shooting that left a man seriously injured last week.

25-year-old Caleb Devon Ovanati Freeman is wanted in connection to this shooting. He has warrants on file for one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of a Felony Failure to Appear.

Authorities say Freeman is considered armed and dangerous.

On April 24 around 3:26 p.m., police responded to the 700 block of Childs Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 48-year-old man outside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that are said to be life-threatening.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at (1-888-LOCK-U-UP). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips app.

