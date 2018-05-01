Election Day in Virginia: Polls open 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. | Click here for more info

It’s a girl! Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife welcome their first child

Posted 4:11 pm, May 1, 2018, by

Congratulations are in order for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy!

Amy Earnhardt tweeted the announcement that she gave birth to a their first child, a baby girl named Isla Rose Earnhardt.

“Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.

A year ago, the NASCAR champion announced his retirement from racing after the 2017 season.  Shortly after, he and his wife announced that they will star in a home improvement series on DIY Network. The couple will be renovating a historic home in the Old Town district of Key West.

Earnhardt met his wife, then an interior designer, during the building his North Carolina home.