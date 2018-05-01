James City County Fire Marshal needs public help to determine cause of fire that destroyed Brass Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - The Fire Marshal's office is still investigating what caused a fire that destroyed multiple shops in the Colonial Towne Shops Plaza.

The fire happened on Saturday, April 21. Since then, investigators have yet to determine a cause.

The Brass Shop and multiple adjacent businesses were destroyed as a result of the blaze on Richmond Road. Nobody was injured but the roof collapsed on the building. Neighboring business owners tell News 3 a fire wall is the only thing that saved their property.

Investigator Kenny Lamm, James City County Assistant Fire Marshal, asks anyone with pictures or videos of the Brass Shop fire to call him at 757-565-7606.

The cause is still undetermined but rumors out at the scene are pointing to the wood shed in the back as being where the fire started.