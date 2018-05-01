Celebrate National Bike Month with tons of events in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – May is National Bike Month and Norfolk is celebrating with tons of events.

May 4, 5 p.m. First Fridays, The Plot in the NEON District

The first 25 bikers to use event bike racks will get a free beer ticket and bike goodie bag with coupons for a free bike share ride. The event includes food trucks and live music with BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove.

May 12, 10 a.m. Bike Part Swap, MacArthur Center Green

Social Cycling Norfolk is hosting a free swap meet for bikers to talk shop, meet local cyclists, trade bike parts and see what others have to sell, trade or give away.

May 9, 6 p.m. Norfolk Bike Expo, Slover Library

The community is invited to attend this free, public event with bike advocates, ride groups, trail organizations, city staff and other cyclists for a social and educational bike fair.

May 14-18 National Bike to Work Week

Bike-to-Work Day is May 18. DNC has expanded to host six pit stops, with a pit stop located at The Plot from 7-9 a.m. with incentives, fruit and water. Riders headed into Downtown can also visit other pit stops in MacArthur Square, the Waterside ferry dock, Chelsea, Ghent and Old Dominion University’s Webb Center.

May 18, 8 p.m. Glow Ride, The Plot in the NEON District

The third annual night-time mass bike ride takes place through Ghent, Freemason and the Lights Over Granby in Downtown. Decorate your bike in glowing and neon gear and meet at The Plot to ride with friends.

May 31, 5 p.m. Bikes, Brews & Baseball, Benchtop Brewing Co. & Harbor Park

Downtown Norfolk Council is a founding sponsor of Pace, Norfolk’s new bike-share program, that makes biking easy for everyone. Rides start at $1 per half hour. Riders must download the bike share app from the Apple store or Google Play to locate and rent a bike. Bike stations are located throughout Norfolk with a larger concentration in Downtown.

MacArthur Center is providing bike education classes at the Live360 studio and Manic Monday rides with Norfolk Cycle Sisters from the Green. Downtown Norfolk Ambassadors will hand out prizes and Pace bike-share coupons to riders throughout the month.

For a list of city-wide Bike Month activities, visit www.norfolk.gov/bike.