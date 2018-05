NORFOLK, Va. – The Waterside District is allowing dog owners to celebrate happy hour with their furry friend!

“Yappy Hour” takes place monthly in The Yard, located adjacent to Blue Moon TapHouse. The first event will be on Thursday, May 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All guests who bring their dogs will receive happy hour specials and 10 percent off food purchases.