Price, West win Newport News, Chesapeake mayoral race

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - McKinley Price and Richard West were re-elected as mayors of Newport News and Chesapeake, respectively, in special elections held in Hampton Roads Tuesday.

Both candidates are incumbents.

Price beat out three other challengers - including city Councilman Marcellus Harris - winning 55% of the vote. This will be his third term in office.

Price was greeted with big applause when he arrived to his election party at Boathouse Live in City Center at Newport News. He made his victory speech shortly after 8:30 p.m.

“We’re just gonna continue the path that we were on. The things we’ve been doing with economic development, public safety, trying to make sure we have a reduction in youth and gang violence, and then making sure our resources are spread equitably so we don’t have to raise taxes," he told News 3.

However, he said this will be his last victory party, as he doesn't plan to run again after this term.

Across the water, West secured 58% of the votes to Jo Anne Gallant's 42%.

Many local cities held elections for positions like Mayor, City Council, School Board, Town Council and more.

