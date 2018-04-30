Virginia Beach man sentenced to eight years in prison for child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for receiving images of children engaging in sexually-explicit conduct.

Court documents say 43-year-old Stuart Aaron Burgess was found distributing child pornography using peer-to-peer file-sharing software.

A forensic analysis showed he had more than 11,000 images and videos of children engaging in sexually-explicit conduct after law enforcement seized Burgess’ computer.

Records state that a significant percentage of those files depicted the abuse of infants and toddlers.