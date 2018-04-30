Two Chincoteague ponies die after getting stuck in mud

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Two of three ponies died after getting stuck in mud Sunday, according to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department.

When cowboys arrived, they found one pony deceased and the two others having difficulty. The two were taken to carnival grounds and a veterinarian was called.

The veterinarian gave each pony two IV bags of fluid, wrapped each pony with blankets and monitored them. After being monitored through the night and given more fluids, another one of the ponies died on Monday.

The last pony, Randy, appears to be doing well.

It was also reported Monday that a mare gave birth to a foal who had difficulty standing up. The cowboys responded and found the foal stuck in some bush. After freeing the foal, it started nursing. The mother and baby seem to be doing well.