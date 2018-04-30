× Stolen trailer cases lead to arrest of Carrollton man on the Peninsula

Hampton, Va. – A 25-year-old Carrollton man is accused of stealing trailers from victims in Hampton and Newport News.

Police arrested Jason Dontrell Smith on April 1, 2018 in connection to two separate incidents.

He has been charged with two counts of Grand Larceny in the City of Hampton.

Back on 2/3/2018, officers were dispatched to a larceny report in the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive. The victim contact authorities when they realized their a 2011 Pace trailer was stolen overnight.

The alleged crime was caught on surveillance video, according to court records.

They said this trailer has not been recovered.

On March 30th officers were dispatched to a larceny report in the 1st block of Newsome Place. The investigation revealed that the unknown suspect removed a 1999 Hugh trailer from a business in the area shortly after midnight, according to Hampton Police.

They said this trailer was recovered on 3/30/2018 in Isle of Wight and has since been returned to the owner.

Court records state there was a similar theft of a trailer from the 5800 block of Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, but police said no one has been charged in this case.

It states Smith allegedly admitted to stealing the trailers and conspiring with others to transport them out of the area to be sold in other jurisdictions.

Smith allegedly told investigations he would communicate with other suspects through his cell phone, but police said there were no other arrests made in connection to these incidents.

Smith is scheduled to go to court for the charges in Hampton on May 17th.