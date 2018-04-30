SkyStar at Waterside looking to fill 40 seasonal positions

NORFOLK, Va. – SkyStar is coming to Norfolk’s Waterside District in May, and employees are wanted to keep the wheel turning.

SkyStar at Waterside will host a job fair on Wednesday, May 9 from 2-6 p.m. They’re looking to hire 40 seasonal employees.

Plans for the 12-story Ferris wheel were announced in March. It will feature 36 climate-controlled, private gondolas that will bring passengers 137 feet above the Elizabeth River.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

The job fair will take place at Blue Moon Taphouse at 333 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

