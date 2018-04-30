Sign-up for Chesapeake summer blast kids camp

CHESAPEAKE Va,- It’s that time of the year again to start making summer plans for the kids once school lets out.

If you haven’t found a summer day camp to keep the kids busy don’t worry News Three is taking action and doing the homework for you and finding out which camp will be the best fit for your family.

In Chesapeake Summer blast day camp is a great option if you’re looking to get the kids out of the house and into the outdoors.

Parents can sign their kids up at any of the 7 community centers located in Camelot, Deep Creek, Great Bridge, Indian River, River Crest,

South Norfolk and Western Branch Community Centers.

Camp is 9 weeks long and signs up’s are now open for kids ages 6-years-old to 12-years-old.

A highlight of the camp is that the kids go on 2 field trips a week. The day camp focuses on getting the kids outdoors and into the community.

All travel is included in the price per week of $85 dollars. There is also a one-time $25 dollar registration fee.

Registration is first come first serve, so don’t wait to sign up.

The day camp runs from 7 am to 6 pm each day.

To sign up now click here.