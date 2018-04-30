Report: Redskins cut defensive lineman Terrell McClain

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Terrell’s tenure is over in D.C.

Four days after using a first round pick on defensive lineman for the second straight year, the Redskins reportedly release veteran d-lineman Terrell McClain. This, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

After signing a four year free agent contract with Washington prior to last season, McClain appeared in 12 games (two starts) for the Redskins in 2017. He recorded two sacks and 20 total tackles.

Thursday, the ‘Skins used their first round pick (13th overall) on Alabama defensive lineman Da’Ron Payne. In 2017, Washington drafted Payne’s former teammate, Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, in the first round.