NORFOLK, Va. – Waterside District is hosting a free outdoor movie night on May 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The featured movie will be Disney Pixar’s Coco, a story about an aspiring young musician named Miguel who goes on a journey to the magical land of his ancestors.

JDRF Hampton Roads will reserve a family section for the event. Click here to reserve a spot.

Don’t forget to bring low chairs and blankets to get comfortable.