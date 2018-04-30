Norfolk Police charge man for deadly shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives have charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting that happened April 20.
The incident happened in the 7900 block of Thompson Road.
28-year-old Tyree Holt has been charged with the shooting death of 20-year-old Jalen Barnhill.
The night of the shooting Barnhill was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Holt has been charged with second degree murder and use of a fi
rearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.
Detectives have not released a possible motive for the shooting.