Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Lots of sunshine and a big warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny skies and a warming trend… Grab the jacket this morning, temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s. We will see sunny skies today with highs reaching the upper 60s, just a few degrees below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with northwest to west winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with relaxing winds. Temperatures will drop to near 50 overnight, not as cool as this morning but still a bit below normal.

Sunny skies will continue for Tuesday but the warm up continues. Highs will reach into the upper 70s, about ten degrees warmer than Monday. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Wednesday and flirt with the upper 80s by Thursday. Our stretch of sunshine will continue for most (if not all) of the work week.

Our next chance for rain is set to move in this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW/W 10-15G25

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows near 50. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 30th

1924 Tornado: Amelia Co

1968 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

