Microsoft and Declaration Networks bring broadband to rural Virginia

EASTERN SHORE, Va. – 65,000 people in the near future will have stronger access to the digital world along Virginia’s coast.

According to a press release from worldwide.com, a three year project between Microsoft and Declaration Network will bring the Eastern Shore of Virginia, including Accomack and Northampton Counties broadband internet access.

The hope is that the strengthened internet system will help bring regional economic growth to the area and provide new opportunities.

Maryland’s Garrett County, in the state’s part of the Eastern Shore, will also benefit from the plans.

The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband as high-speed Internet access that is always on and faster than the traditional dial-up access. Broadband includes several high-speed transmission technologies such as: Digital Subscribers Line (DSL), Cable Modem, Fiber, Wireless, Satellite, Broadband over Powerlines.