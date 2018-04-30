Man accused of Virginia Beach double homicide pleads not guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Monday was the first day of trial for Leonard Morrison. He is facing two counts of first degree murder, two counts of robbery and four counts of use of a firearm.

Morrison pleaded not guilty to all eight counts.

Morrison was wheeled into the courtroom Monday morning, where he sat in front of a jury that was selected Monday.

News 3 brought this case to you last year when there was a double homicide on the 2200 block of Archives Court in Virginia Beach on the night of June 10, 2017. Both Morrison and James Gregory are accused of being connected to the murders of 28-year-old John Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvon Miles.

Along with Allen Ralph, Morrison and Gregory are also accused of shooting a Hampton police officer near the Hampton Towne Center AMC around the same time.

Opening statements of both the commonwealth and the defense were heard in front of the jury. The commonwealth says on the night of June 10, 2017, Morrison is guilty of firing the last shots that killed both victims.

However, the defense says you will not find a shred of evidence of who did what; therefore, Morrison is not guilty.

This trial could continue for the next couple of days. There are 18 witnesses in total. Witness testimonies are expected to continue Tuesday and James Gregory is also expected to testify.

