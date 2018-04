SUFFOLK, Va. – Students from across Hampton Roads used their STEM knowledge to challenge each other on the sea, in the air and on land.

The “SeAL” challenge is an engineering competition for students using military and first responder scenarios.

Competitors use robotics they build throughout the school year to carry pay loads in each challenge.

The goal is to encourage students to further their education in STEM.

This is the first time the competition has come to Hampton Roads.