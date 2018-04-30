Kiwanis Annual Shrimp Feast to kick off Chesapeake Jubilee in May

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Are you ready for good fun and good food?

The Kiwanis Club of Chesapeake will host its Annual Shrimp Feast at Chesapeake City Park on Thursday, May 17 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The Chesapeake Jubilee will kick off the Shrimp Feast. Hours of operation are from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 and from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 20. Rides will be open on Thursday, May 17 from 6-10 p.m. only.

Spiced shrimp, barbecue, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies, ice cream and ice-cold beverages are some of the refreshments included on the feast’s menu.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate the day of the event if available. Tickets for children ages 3-12 are $10; children three years old and younger get in free.

Guests may purchase tickets at Old Point National Bank at 740 Eden Way or at Morningstar Storage at 1136 Kempsville Road. You may also purchase tickets by calling (757) 477-2272.

Proceeds from the Shrimp Feast will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Chesapeake. The Chesapeake Jubilee is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to celebrating the City of Chesapeake’s history and building community spirit and unity.

Chesapeake City Park is located at 900 City Park Drive off Greenbrier Parkway.

Click here for more information about the Shrimp Feast.

Click here for more information about the Chesapeake Jubilee.