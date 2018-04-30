Home Renovation Expert and Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher on Coast Live

Posted 4:12 pm, April 30, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Former Bachelorette and home renovation expert JoJo Fletcher is now an Ambassador for Marcus by Goldman Sachs and shares with us some great ideas for renovating your kitchen. Sponsored by Marcus by Goldman Sachs. For more information please visit www.marcus.com.