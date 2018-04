HAMPTON, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will sign an education bill at Kecoughtan High School on Monday.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Mamie Locke, helps military families and says their children can stay at their public school through the end of the school year free of tuition if an active duty parent is transferred to a new base.

The bill passed the General Assembly last March.

