Coast Guard rescues father and daughter aboard tugboat taking on water

POQUOSON FLATS, Va. – A Coast Guard aircrew rescued a man and his 10-year-old daughter whose tugboat was taking on water near the mouth of the York River Sunday morning.

The man’s wife told watchstanders at the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth shortly after 11 p.m. her husband and 10-year-old daughter were overdue in arriving at Merrimac Shores Yacht Basin in Hampton.

Around 12:45, watchstanders were able to directly contact the man and learned his 10-foot tugboat had run around near Poquoson Flats. The boat’s battery had died, the pump malfunctioned and the boat was taking on water.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew from Station Cape Charles and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Elizabeth City launched to assist local crews, including Hampton Fire and Rescue, Hampton Police Department, Poquoson Fire-Rescue and York County Fire and Rescue.

Shallow water prevented the rescue boat crews from reaching the man and daughter. However, the aircrew was able to hoist the man and his daughter and transport them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“Anytime you’re planning on making a trip of any distance, be sure to let a family member or close friend know where you’re going and what time you should arrive,” said Jeffry Fox, civilian search and rescue specialist at Sector Hampton Roads. “In this case, the use of a float plan helped us team up with multiple local agencies to assist this man and his daughter.”