NORFOLK, Va. - The kids at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters received a special visit on Friday.

Concert members from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra set up a string quartet in the lobby and performed for children, parents and staff.

They interacted with the children and handed out some percussion instruments for the kids to join them.

They played everything from the classics to movie themes like "The Entertainer" and "Climb Every Mountain."

The quartet played for about an hour.