Bears bring in Old Dominion’s Bunmi Rotimi as undrafted free agent

CHICAGO, Ill. – After not hearing his name called in the NFL Draft, Bunmi Rotimi found a home with the Chicago Bears. The team signed the former Old Dominion defensive end to an undrafted free agent deal.

In nine games in 2017, Rotimi recorded 29 tackles, five sacks, and seven tackles for loss. He leaves the school second all-time in sacks with 19.

A fomer walk-on, Rotimi became the second Monarch to compete at the NFL Combine, joining Zach Pascal who participated in 2017.

Rotimi will join former Monarch Rashaad Coward, who spent last season on the Bears practice squad.