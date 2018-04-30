AMBER alert issued for two missing Roanoke City children

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER alert for two missing children believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Camille Marie Crumbly took off with 4-year-old Gauge Misiah Clinton and 5-year-old Bailey Joy Crumbly, who were both last seen Monday around 6 a.m. at 2929 Ravenwood Avenue NW in Roanoke, Virginia.

According to authorities, Camille Crumbly may be traveling to Indiana in a white 2018 Sierra U-Haul GMC with Arizona license plates AH96145.

Gauge is described as black male, weighing 40 pounds and about 3′ tall. He has short, curly black hair and brown eyes and has moles on the right side of his neck.

Bailey is described as a black female, weighing 45 pounds and about 3′ tall. She has long, braided black hair and brown eyes.

Camille Crumbly is described as a black woman who is 5’2″ and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and short black hair but may be wearing a pink wig. She has a piercing on her right cheek and was last seen driving a white u-haul pick up truck.

Anyone having information should contact Roanoke Police Department at 1-540-344-6681 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.