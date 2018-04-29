Woman injured in shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront boardwalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police officers responded to the 1900 block of the boardwalk for a shooting Saturday around 11:41 p.m.

According to police, a woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers treated the woman at the scene before she was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Two other people were shot and seriously injured about an hour later on 19th Street.

There is an increased police presence throughout the Oceanfront area due to College Beach Weekend. Problems with violence in past years have caused some to be critical of the event. Last year, thousands signed a petition calling for an end to College Beach Weekend after four people at the Oceanfront were injured from a shooting.