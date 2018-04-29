Virginia Beach native Quin Blanding stays home, signs undrafted free agent deal with Redskins

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, former UVA’s all-time leading tackler Quin Blanding will stay home and play for the Washington Redskins. According to 247Sports, Blanding has inked an undrafted free agent deal with the ‘Skins Sunday afternoon.

Coming out of Bayside High in Virginia Beach as a five-star recruit, Blanding headed to Charlottesville and started every game as a true freshman. In four seasons, Blanding tallied 495 tackles and 10 interceptions. He also was a four-time All-American.

A majority of mock drafts had Blanding projected to go anywhere from round four through seven.